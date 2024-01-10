?Who are the Palestinian citizens of Israel

Welcome to the inaugural episode of the 'Forty Eight' podcast, where we embark on an insightful journey into the intricate Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Our first episode features an enlightening conversation with Professor Amal Jamal of Tel Aviv University, a renowned scholar in political science. Professor Jamal's expertise, drawn from his extensive publications covering a vast range of topics including media consumption, state structures, and civil society, offers a nuanced perspective on this complex issue.

In this episode, our primary objective is to introduce listeners to the Palestinian citizens of Israel. We explore three critical themes to understand their unique position. Firstly, we delve into their historical context, tracing back to the years following the Palestinian Nakba, examining how they attained citizenship and the intricate balance between their individual rights, which are recognized, and their communal rights, which are often marginalized.

Next, we navigate the complex terrain of identity, investigating the inherent contradictions faced by this community as members of the Palestinian people and as citizens of Israel. This segment also sheds light on the divisive policies of the Israeli state towards different religious groups, which strategically aim to fragment communal unity.

Lastly, we address the community's response and behavior amidst severe conflicts, like the ongoing war in Gaza and the allegations of Israeli war crimes. This discussion aims to provide a deeper understanding of the community's dynamics during times of crisis.

Join us as we unravel these critical issues in 'Forty Eight', offering an in-depth exploration of a topic that is as relevant as it is misunderstood.