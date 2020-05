وينفري و200 شخصية أخرى: بث مباشر لـ24 ساعة دعمًا لضحايا كورونا

We are honored to have such incredible talent joining us to #AnswerTheCall. Join them on May 1 at 8pm EDT! @mariashriver @QuincyDJones @joshgroban @DeepakChopra @EvaLongoria @common @TheMandyMoore @leannrimes @98official @charlidamelio @amygrant @RickWarren @djjazzyjeff215 pic.twitter.com/pFnQm9t7rj