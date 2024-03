انتخاب الطبيب الفلسطيني أبو ستة رئيسا لجامعة غلاسكو.. فاز بـ80% من الأصوات وترشح بدعم طلابي

The results of the 2024 UofG Rector election are in. The winner is ... Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah!



As Rector, Dr Abu-Sittah will represent students at the highest level of University decision making for 3 years.@GhassanAbuSitt1 is a world leading Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon. pic.twitter.com/dmNTdrbUYw