مصر: كورونا تفتك بلواء ثان في الجيش وسط انعدام الشفافية

On 3/3, @AlsisiOfficial packed the highest ranking military officers in 1 room. After, he advised the public not to panic



2 of the officers in the meeting, died in the last 2 days from #COVIDー19. Alsissi himself didn’t make a public appearance for two weeks until yesterday. https://t.co/XND6bs67Th pic.twitter.com/y4DXQpcITT