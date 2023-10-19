Voices of Resilience: Gaza and the Palestinians of '48

In episode 106 of "Al Midan" podcast, we were joined by Palestinian-Canadian lawyer and activist, Diana Buttu, for an in-depth discussion conducted in English, shedding light on the profound challenges faced by Palestinian citizens of Israel amidst the conflict in Gaza.

Throughout the podcast, we delved into the pervasive surveillance exerted on the Palestinian community within Israel. Our conversation revealed the alarming degree to which both Israeli security forces and broader societal mechanisms are involved in continuous monitoring activities. This scrutiny encompasses a wide range of intrusions, including the surveillance of social media posts and other forms of communication. Disturbingly, it was noted that such activities have led to punitive and coercive measures such as employment termination, legal prosecution, and in more severe instances, arrest. Particularly, those who express sympathy towards the plight of civilians in Gaza find themselves ensnared in this repressive net.

Furthermore, our dialogue broached the subject of international media coverage of the war on Gaza. We critiqued the prevailing narratives, highlighting a biased and, regrettably, often inhumane perception of Palestinians. This skewed representation in international reporting, we analyzed, plays a detrimental role, perpetuating harm by indirectly justifying the violence and lethal force wielded against Palestinian civilians. The dehumanization embedded in these narratives contributes to a global indifference towards the loss of Palestinian lives, an unacceptable phenomenon that we unpacked during our session.

By bringing these critical issues to the forefront, our objective was to peel back the layers of oversimplified discourse often presented to the global audience. Instead, we aimed to expose the complex, often harrowing realities of life as a Palestinian citizen within Israel, particularly during times of heightened conflict.



