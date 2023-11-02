Displaced: The ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine

In episode 108 of "Al Midan" podcast, we engage in a compelling dialogue with the renowned historian Professor Ilan Pappe, as we seek to unravel the intricacies of Israeli policy making decisions for Gaza through the insights of his work, "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine."

Our conversation delves into the evolution and application of the terminology associated with the conflict. We scrutinize the language employed during the war, from the controversial comparison of Palestinians to the historical narratives of Nazism, to a comprehensive understanding of what constitutes ethnic cleansing. This examination of language not only reflects the charged rhetoric but also underscores the profound implications of the words chosen to describe the events and actions in the region.

Throughout our conversation, we explore the enduring patterns of Zionist policies, particularly how pretexts have historically been utilized to capitalize on wartime conditions to redraw geopolitical boundaries and displace Palestinians from their homes.

Delving into specifics, we examine the current conflict in Gaza, shedding light on how it serves as a mechanism for ethnic cleansing within the Gaza Strip, with the ultimate aim of facilitating long standing objectives to relocate Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula. Professor Pappe enriches our discussion with a nuanced historical context and offers his expert analysis on these complex issues.