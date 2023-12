The power legitimized during emergency times tends to be very attractive to the authorities during other periods," states Dr. Fady Khoury in episode number 6 of Adalah’s Podcast. Dr. Khoury, a legal researcher who until recently worked in Adalah’s civil and political department, discusses the far-reaching impact of the ongoing war on Israel’s legal system, including the rampant abuse of the CounterTerrorism Law and legislation introduced under the pretext of a national emergency.