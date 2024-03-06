بودكاست | بودكاست عدالة

Palestinians Behind Bars: Inside the Struggle Against Systematic Torture by Israel

In episode 17 of Adalah's podcast, Adalah Attorneys Myssana Morany and Nareman Shehadeh- Zoabi discuss the systematic abuse, torture, and ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in Israeli prisons and detention facilities. They delve into new Israeli legislation passed to create a situation more conducive to torture and other severe violations of detainees' rights.

Since 7 October 2023, at least eight Palestinians have died in Israeli custody, with evidence connecting at least some of the deaths to severe violence by Israeli prison services personnel. The episode describes a brutal escalation over the last four months, with systemic violence against Palestinians in Israeli custody becoming rife.

Resources:
Report to Special Rapporteur on Torture
World Organization against Torture
Israel Cuts Off Electricity and Water to Palestinian Prisoners in the 'Security Wings' of Israeli Prisons
Incarceration of Unlawful Combatants Law (Amendment 4 and Temporary Provision – Iron Swords), 2023 PCATI

