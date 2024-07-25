بودكاست | بودكاست عدالة

From the 2014 War on Gaza to Genocide: A Decade of Impunity

استمع أيضاً على

google-podcast google-podcast google-podcast

A decade ago, during the 2014 assault on Gaza, Israeli forces brutally killed 2,219 Palestinians. Palestinian human rights organizations challenged the lack of accountability before Israeli courts for one of the most documented and egregious killings: the targeting and killing of the Bakr children while they played on the Gaza beach. A decade later, there is still no justice for the Bakr family and countless other Palestinian victims of blatant crimes committed by the Israeli military and other officials during the 2014 assault on Gaza.

In episode 25 of the Adalah podcast, Muna Haddad, a Palestinian human rights lawyer and PhD candidate at the School of Law at Queen Mary University of London, shares her insights. Muna, who worked at Adalah as a lawyer accountability cases from the 2014 war, walks us through the military’s legal system, its inherent design to shield perpetrators of violence against Palestinians, and how systemic impunity manifests during the ongoing genocide.

استمع أيضاً

المزيد
بودكاست الميدان
بودكاست الميدان

الأدب في زمن الإبادة

بودكاست أَجْرَمِنْ عَنْهِنْ
بودكاست أَجْرَمِنْ عَنْهِنْ

سهى عراف تستضيف عنان حمام

بودكاست Forty Eight
بودكاست Forty Eight

Israel's Apartheid Policies within the green line

بودكاست عدالة
بودكاست عدالة

قانون "بن غفير" ودور الشرطة في قمع الفلسطينيين

مواد ننصح بها

تقرير: إرجاء زيارة الوفد الإسرائيلي المفاوض إلى الدوحة للأسبوع المقبل
بودكاست

تقرير: إرجاء زيارة الوفد الإسرائيلي المفاوض إلى الدوحة للأسبوع المقبل

24/07/2024
بودكاست

"أوكسفام": ثروات 1٪ من أغنى أثرياء العالم ازدادت 40 تريليون دولار خلال 10 سنوات

25/07/2024
9800 حالة اعتقال بالضفة والقدس منذ 7 أكتوبر
بودكاست

9800 حالة اعتقال بالضفة والقدس منذ 7 أكتوبر

25/07/2024
حوار | أشرف بدر:
بودكاست

حوار | أشرف بدر: "تدمير زراعة القطاع هي استنساخ لسياسات الإبادة الاستعمارية ضد السكان الأصليين"

23/07/2024