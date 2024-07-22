بودكاست | Forty Eight

Israel's Apartheid Policies within the green line

استمع أيضاً على

google-podcast google-podcast google-podcast

In episode number 5 of the podcast "Forty-Eight," we hosted Salah Hijazi. Saleh Hijazi is the Apartheid-Free Policy Coordinator at the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions National Committee (BNC), the leadership of the global nonviolent movement working to end complicity with and towards dismantling Israel’s settler-colonialism, military occupation, and apartheid. Before joining the BNC movement Saleh spent 11 years at Amnesty International, most recently as MENA Deputy Regional Director, and was co-author of the organization’s report “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity”.

We began the conversation by discussing the concept of apartheid and how it functions. The discussion then went into the details of Israel's apartheid against the Palestinian people as a whole and across their fragments, including refugees who are prevented from excersising their right to return to their homes as stipulated by international law and UN Resolution 194.

The conversation focused on Palestinian citizens of Israel and how, despite being citizens, the policies, laws, and practices of the apartheid state targets them in order to maintain the domination and superiority of Jewish Israelis over all others and across the land.

استمع أيضاً

المزيد
بودكاست عدالة
بودكاست عدالة

قانون "بن غفير" ودور الشرطة في قمع الفلسطينيين

بودكاست الميدان
بودكاست الميدان

الجريمة والعنف بالداخل: مراكز الشرطة لا تمنع الجريمة القادمة

بودكاست أَجْرَمِنْ عَنْهِنْ
بودكاست أَجْرَمِنْ عَنْهِنْ

سهى عراف تستضيف مصطفى رافع

بودكاست عرب 48
بودكاست عرب 48

الحرب على الضفة الغربية

مواد ننصح بها

حوار | أشرف بدر:
بودكاست

حوار | أشرف بدر: "تدمير زراعة القطاع هي استنساخ لسياسات الإبادة الاستعمارية ضد السكان الأصليين"

20/07/2024
نتنياهو يوافق على إيفاد مفاوضين لمحادثات مع الوسطاء بشأن غزة
بودكاست

نتنياهو يوافق على إيفاد مفاوضين لمحادثات مع الوسطاء بشأن غزة

21/07/2024
ردود الفعل الدولية على قرار بايدن الانسحاب من السباق الرئاسي
بودكاست

ردود الفعل الدولية على قرار بايدن الانسحاب من السباق الرئاسي

22/07/2024
محللون إسرائيليون: وقف الحرب أو استمرارها لن يتأثر بلقاء نتنياهو مع بايدن
بودكاست

محللون إسرائيليون: وقف الحرب أو استمرارها لن يتأثر بلقاء نتنياهو مع بايدن

22/07/2024