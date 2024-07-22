Israel's Apartheid Policies within the green line

In episode number 5 of the podcast "Forty-Eight," we hosted Salah Hijazi. Saleh Hijazi is the Apartheid-Free Policy Coordinator at the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions National Committee (BNC), the leadership of the global nonviolent movement working to end complicity with and towards dismantling Israel’s settler-colonialism, military occupation, and apartheid. Before joining the BNC movement Saleh spent 11 years at Amnesty International, most recently as MENA Deputy Regional Director, and was co-author of the organization’s report “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity”.

We began the conversation by discussing the concept of apartheid and how it functions. The discussion then went into the details of Israel's apartheid against the Palestinian people as a whole and across their fragments, including refugees who are prevented from excersising their right to return to their homes as stipulated by international law and UN Resolution 194.

The conversation focused on Palestinian citizens of Israel and how, despite being citizens, the policies, laws, and practices of the apartheid state targets them in order to maintain the domination and superiority of Jewish Israelis over all others and across the land.