What to expect as the ICJ takes on Israel's 57-year-old occupation, with Dr. Victor Kattan

The International Court of Justice is scheduled to start public hearings on Monday, 19 February, in which over 50 state will participate, discussing Israel's prolonged occupation and violation of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination. In Episode 15 of the Adalah podcast, join Dr. Victor Kattan, Assistant Professor in Public International Law at the University of Nottingham’s School of Law, as he analyzes the potential implications of the proceedings, and explores how they could impact other efforts to hold Israel accountable for grave violations of international law.

