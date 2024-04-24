بودكاست | بودكاست عدالة

Academics in the Interrogation Room: Dr. Hassan Jabareen on the Arrest of Professor Nadera Shalhoub

In this episode, Adalah's general director, Dr. Hassan Jabareen, discusses the suspension and arrest of Palestinian Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, an internationally renowned professor at Hebrew University and a faculty member at Queen Mary University of London.

Dr. Jabareen examines the circumstances surrounding her arrest, which is based on allegations of incitement due to "anti-Zionism speech" and accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

He also addresses the broader implications for Palestinian scholars and academic freedom in Israeli universities, the role of Hebrew University, and Israel’s ongoing attempts to silence Palestinian voices. Dr. Jabareen, alongside private attorney Alaa Mahajana, represented Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian before the Jerusalem Magistrates' and District Courts last week. Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian arrested: Jerusalem Magistrates' Court to hear state's - Adalah

